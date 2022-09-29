Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Raceland man charged with the rape of two juveniles. James Griffin Jr., 59, was arrested on Wednesday.
Through investigation, detectives learned Griffin had inappropriate sexual contact with two minor children. When detectives brought Griffin in for questioning, he admitted to his involvement.
Griffin was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on two counts of first degree rape. Bail is set at $1 million.
Due to the nature of the allegations, no further details will be made available.
