At last year's Chamber Awards Banquet, Robby Gaspard (center) was honored as Lafourche's 2021 Business Person of the Year. He was honored by Chamber Chair of the Board, LPSO Captain Brennan Matherne (left) and Immediate Past Chair of the Board Dr. Chandler LeBoeuf (right), of Fletcher Technical Community College. 

The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual awards banquet on February 2, 2023 – a chance for the chamber to honor its own.

The banquet will be held at the Larose Civic Center and the chamber says that it looks forward to celebrating our community and our membership by recognizing its sponsors and honoring its award recipients.

The 2022 Business & Industry, Business Person, Educator, Community Hero and Ambassador of the Year will be recognized at the event – each being awarded for their service or performance that has positively impacted the quality of life in Lafourche, Grand Isle and/or the Bayou Region of Southeastern Louisiana.

The evening is also a chance for the chamber to recognize its leadership by installing its 2023 board of directors.

Outgoing Chair of the Board Brennan Matherne, from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, will pass the leadership gavel to incoming Chair Tad Lafont from Lady of the Sea General Hospital.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Chip Kline, Chairman of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) Board and the Director of Coastal Activities for the State of Louisiana.

Kline oversees all aspects of Louisiana's coastal program and manages the day-to-day operations of the Governor's Office of Coastal Activities.

To attend the banquet, RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED. The event is brought to the area in part by the chamber's Platinum Pelican Presenting Sponsor, Thibodaux Regional Health System.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available to showcase and promote your business. FMI on reservations or sponsorships, visit www.lafourchechamber.com, call 985-693-6700 or email lin@lafourchechamber.com.

