Thibodaux Fireman

Subjects in Photo (l-r): Megan Archer, REV/REV Business Production manager; Ed Comeaux, Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Board treasurer; Ron Bourgeois, Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Board president; Monika Arnold, REV/REV Business Community Relations and Business Development manager; Walton Guidry, Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair chairman; Donna Martin, REV Business senior strategic account manager; Danny Cavell, 2022 Grand Marshall of the Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair and Eddie Callais, REV Business sales manager

Collaboration between local communications provider and rural America-serving cooperative bank donates more than $18,000 to Southeast Louisiana community organizations

Gonzales, La. REV/REV Business and VENYU recently partnered with CoBank as part of its annual Sharing Success program to provide surprise donations to four local non-profits making a difference in South Louisiana communities.

 Annually, CoBank – a cooperative bank focusing on corporate citizenship efforts – provides matching funds to enhance partners’ donations to a selection of area nonprofits. Thanks to the impact of the Sharing Success program, REV/REV Business/VENYU doubled funds contributed to four local non-profit organizations.

“Supporting our state’s non-profits and their lasting commitment to building, enhancing and maintaining community is a win-win for our organization and our employees,” said Josh Descant, CEO of REV/REV Business/VENYU. “Just like in the days of RTC, EATEL and Vision Communications, REV and VENYU continue our focus on localism and are proud to champion the efforts of these deserving non-profits in partnership with CoBank.”

St. John United Way

Subjects in Photo (l-r): Monika Arnold, REV/REV Business Community Relations and Business Development manager; Michelle Primeaux, St. John United Way administrative assistant; Dolores Montz, St. John United Way executive director; Annette Faircloth, REV/REV Business Finance vice president; Liz Brady, St. John United Way executive assistant/office manager and Jeremy Theriot, REV/REV Business Community Relations and Business Development director

 

This year, the following non-profits were beneficiaries of REV/REV Business/VENYU and CoBank’s Sharing Success program (receiving the below amounts after REV’s and CoBank’s partnership matches were applied): 

BR Foundation

Subjects in Photo (l-r): Erik Showalter, president, Baton Rouge General Foundation; Joey Goldsmith, REV Business senior strategic account manager and Monika Arnold, REV/REV Business Community Relations and Business Development manager

 

“It’s always an honor to invest back into our remarkable communities and when and where we can offer any sort of level-up, we do,” said Monika Arnold, REV/REV Business Community Relations and Business Development manager. “We deeply appreciate this repeat collaboration with CoBank who – along with their help – aides us in helping those who are enabling incredible outcomes and positive impacts for our citizens.”

“We are deeply grateful for our partners who help move our mission forward. REV/Co-Bank have been steadfast in their support for the last 10 years,” said Julie McCarthy, The ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi Chapter’s development manager. “It is this type of dedication and generosity which will enable us to transform ALS from a fatal disease into a livable one. Making ALS a livable disease means living longer lives, living a better quality of life, and preventing loved ones from getting the disease until a cure is found. We could not accomplish this work without valued partnerships and together, we will change the future of ALS.”

ALS

Subjects in Photo (l-r): Monika Arnold, REV/REV Business, Community Relations and Business Development manager, REV/REV Business; Peter Louviere, REV/REV Business, CFO; Julie McCarthy, The ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi Chapter development manager and Jeremy Theriot, REV/REV Business Community Relations and Business Development director

“We are so grateful for the support from REV and REV Business. Their recent contribution will impact the hardworking teams in our Emergency Department by allowing them to purchase equipment and other resources needed to provide the very best care to our patients,” said Erik Showalter, Baton Rouge General Foundation’s president. “We were also honored to have the donation matched by their partner, CoBank. Working together, we have made an impact on the lives of many in our community.” 

“We are so incredibly grateful for the donation! These funds will continue to help us support our local partner agencies,” said Dolores B. Montz, St. John United Way’s executive director. “REV, formerly RTC, has been a huge supporter of our endeavors over the last 50 years and we look forward to a continuing partnership with REV!”

“The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department is extremely fortunate to have the support from our community’s residents and our community’s businesses,” said Fire Chief Tony Boudreaux of the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department. “A partnership such as this goes beyond just a donation and we’re thankful for REV’s generosity. Critical funds such as this will be used to maintain and purchase life-saving equipment for our firefighters and the communities we keep safe.”

Recently, each organization was surprised and presented with a ceremonial, large check to capture the donation of these philanthropic dollars.

About REV/REV Business/VENYU

Established in 2020 and rebranded in 2022, REV/REV Business is the combined parent company of Reserve Telephone Company (RTC), EATEL/EATEL Business and Vision Communications. The combined company, with nearly 250 years of collective communications service, operates as Louisiana’s largest, locally owned, telecommunications network with over 2,790 miles of fiber. Along with VENYU – the company’s sister, data center – the Louisiana-based provider has over 400 employees serving more than 60,000 customers.

For more information about REV/REV Business and the provider’s new brand and continued commitment to localism, please visit www.letsrev.com – New Name. Same Local Company.

For more about VENYU – a technology solutions provider for colocation, cloud hosting, cloud backup, managed hosting and disaster recovery/business continuity focused on protecting clients’ valuable data – visit www.venyu.com.

