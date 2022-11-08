tempImageozHOCR.jpg

Rebecca Robichaux won election tonight, earning her position as District Judge in the 17th Judicial Court Division A.

Robichaux (Republican) outlasted challenger Heather Hendrix (Republican), getting 60% of the 29,005 votes cast in the multi-parish race.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host o

