Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish.

Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.

For the power issues in central and south Lafourche, there is a transmission issue.

Chaisson said that crews are surveying the situation and there is no estimated time for restoration just yes, as of 8:30 p.m.

