With votes still coming in, The Gazette can now call several races on the Lafourche Parish School Board.
In District 1, Myron Wright (no party) will win election after defeating Cheryl Thomas. With 11/12 precincts reporting, Wright has 72% of the vote.
In District 5, Clyde "Joey" Duplantis III will also win election to the School Board. With 4/6 precincts reporting, Duplantis has 88% of the vote, outlasting opponent Guy Campbell. Duplantis is a Republican. Campbell a Democrat.
In District 9, Republican Buffylynn Charpentier will earn a seat on the board after outlasting Allie Melancon Bellanger. In early voting, Charpentier landed 85% of the vote.
Other School Board seats are too close to call.
