Lafourche Parish voters will be tasked with making several key decisions in November’s election with 2 mayoral seats, several school board seats, a District Judge Race and also a race for Judge Court of Appeal all on the ballot.
On November 8, voters across the parish will be asked to decide lawmakers at all levels with respective seats open across the parish.
On a parish wide level, all of Lafourche Parish will be asked to take their pick between two Republican candidates seeking to become a Judge on the Louisiana 1st Circuit, 1st District Court of Appeals. That race will be decided between Judge Steven Miller and State Representative Tanner Magee with Lafourche voters consuming just part of what is a multi-parish race.
Multiple parishes, including all of Lafourche, will also vote to decide the next District Judge in the 17th Judicial District Court, Division A. Fellow Republicans Heather Hendrix and Rebecca Robichaux will vie for the seat.
The Lafourche Parish School Board’s future will also take shape on November 8 with 5 races across the parish to decide open seats.
In District 1, Cheryl “Chuck” Thomas (Democrat) is running against Myron Wright (No Party).
In District 4, a 3-person race will be held with incumbent Marian Fertitta (Republican) facing off against challengers Shannah Ellender-Yuratich (Republican) and Brett Smith (Independent).
In District 5, a two-person race will be held with Guy Campbell Sr. (Democrat) facing Clyde “Joey” Duplantis III (Republican).
In District 7, Jamie Marlbrough (Republican) will face Claude Richardel (No Party).
And in District 9, Allie Melancon Bellanger (Independent) will face Buffylynn Charpentier (Republican).
The future shape of Thibodaux City Government is also going to be decided in the November election with the city’s mayoral seat to be decided, as well as a spot on the town’s council.
On the council, Constance Thompson Johnson (Democrat) will be running against Varick Taylor (No Party).
And for Mayor, Republicans Kevin Clement and “Sandy” Holloway will seek to fill the seat left by outgoing mayor Tommy Eschete.
In the Town of Lockport, a new Mayor will be elected in a race that also features the town’s old mayor who is trying to reclaim the seat he vacated, prompting the election.
Voters in that town will be asked to pick from Gary Acosta (Independent), Ernest Boudreaux (Republican), Barry Plaisance (Republican) and Edward “Ed” Reinhardt (Republican) to fill the seat currently being held by Interim Mayor Paul Champagne, but which was vacated by Reinhardt who resigned in Nov. 2021 after allegations of sexual harassment came against his office — allegations he has since denied.
In Lafourche, voters will also be asked to vote either ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on a parish wide millage rededication.
A vote of yes will allow the “rededication of the 2 mill ad valorem tax approved at an election held on Dec. 10, 2016 … through the year 2027 for the purpose of providing funding for senior citizens’ programs and services administered by the Lafourche Council on Aging.
The majority of the above-listed races will be decided on November 8, but for multi-person races, it is possible that there will be run-offs needed to fill the open seats.
The run-off election date is set for December 10.
To avoid a run-off in a multi-person race, a candidate must secure more than half of the votes in a race.
