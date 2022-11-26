A line of severe weather caused a rough day for many residents in Lafourche Parish.
From around 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, a line swept through our area, promoting a severe thunderstorm warning for our area, while also giving severe weather to our area.
The worst of the Lafourche weather appears to have been concentrated in central Lafourche with reports of some structural damage to some buildings in Lockport and also more minor issues like tree branches being pulled off.
About 15-20 minutes outside of Lafourche in St. Charles Parish, the line was even more severe with a thunderstorm that prompted a tornado warning for the Destrehan area.
The weather is now out of our area and the rest of the night will be clear. Conditions will remain dry through Tuesday when another system is expected to raise rain chances again.
