The Pride of South Lafourche Marching Tarpon Band is still hosting its festival this weekend – just with adjusted times due to weather.

The South Lafourche High School Silver King Classic will now begin at 3 p.m. due to rains that are expected overnight at early Saturday morning.

The festival was expected to begin Saturday morning and run through early Saturday afternoon.

But as a result of the postponements, the festival will now begin in the afternoon and continue under the lights at South Lafourche's Memorial Stadium.

Some of the best bands in the state will be performing in the afternoon, including the host Tarpons who have earned high marks at festivals around the state this fall.

Cost to attend is $10/adult and $5/student.

At the festival will be a full menu of some of the most delicious Bayou cuisine, so event organizers encourage locals to come hungry and plan to stick around.

