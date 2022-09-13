I am Brett Smith, and I am announcing my candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Lafourche Parish School Board.
For the past 14.5 years, I have been an educator in the Lafourche Parish school system. I have served many roles, such as teacher, athletic director, coach, instructional coach, and assistant principal. During this time, the parish improved tremendously, turning into one of the top 3 school districts in the state. The teachers and staff during this time worked vigorously to reach this tremendous goal, and during that time, I was an active contributor to the success of our students, teachers, and school district as a whole.
Over the past four years, there has been a gradual decline in the school district's performance. We currently rank number 10 in the state. Ranking in the Top 10 is still remarkable, but it is down from the number 3 position we saw in 2108. This decline can be attributed to various factors, but ultimately it can be attributed to the fact that the district is losing a large number of its highly qualified teachers. During my time as an educator in the Lafourche Parish school district, I have seen salaries for teachers frozen for several years, incentive pay become non-existent, and insurance premiums have almost tripled. I have also seen many high-quality teachers I worked with leave the parish, moving to other school districts with better pay and better health insurance.
The loss of these teachers ultimately affects the education level that Lafourche students are receiving. As the school board member for district 4, I plan to work diligently to ensure our parish can become competitive with our surrounding school districts. This means increasing salaries and decreasing health insurance costs without raising taxes or burdening our citizens. We need to retain our highly-qualified teachers and support staff as well as recruit high-quality and talented employees to ensure high-quality learning and success for all of our students.
As a school board member, I plan to be the voice for the community, our students, and our teachers. Having relationships with various communities, students, and teachers throughout Lafourche, will allow me to be an advocate for the people. I will listen to all stakeholders and make decisions based on their needs. Knowing how the school system works, I can make informed decisions that benefit all our students, teachers, staff, and parents. I also plan to move Lafourche into the 21st century and give students the ability to code, develop websites, and gain industry-level certifications in such programs as adobe and film production.
I am committed to the continued success of all Lafourche Parish students. If elected, I will work tirelessly to make sure that the needs of all students, teachers, administrators, and parents are met. I will represent District 4 and Lafourche Parish to the best of my ability. I hope that on November 8, 2022, you will find it in your heart to support me and vote for Brett Smith as Lafourche Parish School Board Member for District 4.
Please get in touch with me at info@smith4lpsd.com or 985-413-3329. For more information, go to: www.smith4lpsd.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.