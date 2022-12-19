The South Lafourche community has a heavy heart today, mourning the loss of a beloved former local teacher and coach.

Mrs. Connie Callais passed away late Sunday night following a fight with pulmonary fibrosis. Callais was 77.

A longtime teacher and swim coach at South Lafourche High School, Callais impacted hundreds of lives through her classroom work, coaching and also her acts of philanthropy.

Callais worked with The Center, and the Bayou Bell Ringers, and donated thousands of hours of time volunteering at local events throughout her life.

Callais is the mother of Scott, Corey, Joel and Cristy. She has several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless colleagues and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Donald Callais.

In October, The Gazette did a feature story on Callais' life. In it, she said that she loved her life and loved the people in it.

She said that coaching was a passion, as was singing, and she loved working with South Lafourche High School, The Center and enjoyed every moment to the fullest.

Even in later years as her health was declining, Callais was often seen at sporting events and community functions – lending a hand where she could, when she could.

“I loved coaching,” she said. “It was an extension of my family at home. All four of my kids had been swimmers for the Cut Off Hurricanes, so I had been involved for a long time. The South Lafourche area is unique. I would never have wanted for my family to be anywhere else.”

A funeral will be at Sacred Heart in Cut Off on Thursday, December 22nd. Wake from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with mass/burial following at noon.