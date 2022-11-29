A local insurance agent has served our area for 16 years.
He said he wants customers to know that when they choose his agency, they will be treated like family — a principle that will never change.
State Farm Agent James Matassa has served Lafourche since 2006, first opening an agency in Lockport, but now also with an office in Thibodaux.
Matassa said the world of insurance is constantly evolving, but that his team’s commitment to its customers is ever-present, adding that he and his team work to make the customers satisfied every day they open their doors.
“We strive to deliver friendly and efficient service,” Matassa said. “And to form long-lasting relationships with our customers. We’ve come to know our customers like they would be our own family and this allows us to serve our community like a ‘mom and pop’ business would. Having a relationship like that between a business and a customer these days is few and far between and we are blessed to be able to have a local presence even though we stand behind a large corporation like State Farm.”
Matassa has been a mainstay in our area for more than a decade and a half.
He graduated from Southeastern and immediately started his career working with a State Farm agency in Donaldsonville. After that, Matassa moved his agency to Lafourche. When longtime State Farm agent AJ LeBlanc retired, Matassa was awarded the opportunity to start his own agency in Lockport in a small rental suite.
In that time, the business has flourished and grown.
Matassa planted roots and built a permanent location at 5524 N. Highway 1, Ste. A in Lockport. In recent years, he’s also expanded and opened an office at 403 La. Highway 308 in Thibodaux.
“This allows me to fully service all of Lafourche Parish and the surrounding areas between my two locations,” Matassa said. “It has been a great 16 years!”
Matassa said he and his team takes pride in being a provider that can take care of just about any insurance needs a customer may have.
His agency offers automobile insurance for cars, trucks and SUVs. Matassa said he also can insure ‘toys’ like motorcycles, ATVs, golf carts, side by sides, travel trailers and boats.
The agency also offers life insurance, short and long term disability plans, homeowner’s insurance, flood insurance, renter’s insurance and also insurance plans for small businesses.
If unsure about a service or an offering, Matassa said he urges customers to schedule an appointment, adding that he or his staff are always happy to answer the questions that locals have.
“Having a local agent that you can talk to makes all of the difference,” Matassa said. “We are here in your community, we support our local organizations, and we know the people here — because we ARE the people here. We understand their needs and concerns. We are here if they ever have a claim to serve as a local resource to answer your questions and submit paperwork. We are here to serve as your liaison to get the answers you need and deserve.”
With 16 years in Lafourche now under his belt, Matassa said his goals for the future are to continue on. He said he wanted to commend his staff, calling them the ‘glue’ of both of his agencies.
In the future, Matassa said he and his team will continue to work with customers to provide them with the best experience possible from their insurance agent. No matter how much the business changes, they will always come first.
“My goal is continuing to be able to serve our customers through needs based conversations and help people recover from the unexpected,” Matassa said. “I plan to continue to hire local people that represent our communities. My team comes with over 200 years of combined insurance experience and we all look forward to what the future holds.”
