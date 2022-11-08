Local State Representative Joseph Orgeron gave an update on the lingering bridge issues in South Lafourche this past week.
And the news is a mix of both good and bad.
Let’s start with the bad news first.
Orgeron said that the Golden Meadow Bridge is likely going to be closed to vehicular traffic for an extended period due to structural issues on the bridge, which forced a closure.
That bridge shut down last week. Bridges closing in South Lafourche gave been an issue now for months with several closures to the bridges from Golden Meadow up to Larose.
The pontoon bridges in Lafourche are parish-owned. The others are operated by the state. The two bridges currently closed are the Golden Meadow and South Lafourche Bridges, both which are state-run.
“Long-term neglect, which is visibly obvious, has allowed some primary structural members to become ‘dangerously unsound’,” Orgeron said of the Golden Meadow Bridge. “So the bad news here is that those types of repairs could take months to complete.”
But with one bridge down for likely a long period of time, another is likely soon to re-open.
Orgeron said that repairs to the South Lafourche Bridge are close to being completed and that the bridge should re-open to vehicular traffic this week.
The bridge has been closed for most of the fall with locals expressing frustration because of a lack of work being done on the bridge daily. The state has said that the delays were due to lag-time to receive a part that was needed to repair the bridge.
Orgeron said the bridge is scheduled to be fully repaired and operable again by Friday.
“The SL Bridge should be back up and running next Friday by 5 p.m.,” he said. “This is what I was told by the owner of the contractor company doing the repairs. We were actually fortunate that the 1967 original electric motor burnt up while the contractor was already performing post-Ida repair work and was qualified to also handle the remove, rebuild and replace work.”
In the meantime, Orgeron said he will work to try and ensure that repair work will be done promptly and on schedule. He will also work to secure signage to ensure that large trucks do not cross the pontoon bridges, which has been a big concern of locals. Those bridges can not handle the weight of the large trucks, and a simple mistake by a driver not familiar with our area could cause big damage to those bridges and further complicate the bridge issue in our area.
“I appreciate the patience of our Bayou community while all parties work to resolve these issues,” Orgeron said. “And I will continue to give updates as information comes available.”
