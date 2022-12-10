All three state amendments proposed to voters will pass today, which will, in the future, limit the Louisiana governor's power.
Voters around the state have voted YES to all 3 of the statewide amendments with all 3 generating large, lopsided victories.
Amendment CA No. 1 requires U.S. citizenship for people to register and vote in Louisiana. We can project that this amendment is going to pass with currently 74% of voters voting YES to the amendment and close to 1/3rd of the ballots counted.
Also going to pass is CA No. 2 which will make appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission to receive confirmation from the Louisiana State Senate.
We can also project that this amendment will pass, as 70% of voters so far have voted yes with close to 1/3rd of the precincts reporting.
We also project that CA No. 3 is going to pass. That amendment would require appointed members of the State Police Commission be subject to confirmation by the Louisiana State Senate. So far with approximately 1/3rd of the ballots counted, 71% of voters have voted YES to that amendment.
in South Lafourche, a millage renewal to support local veterans also passed with 86% of voters voting YES to renew the existing millage, which supports 10th Ward veterans with travel expenses related to medical trips, which impacts hundreds of veterans each year.
The millage also supports the Veteran's Memorial Park in Galliano, which is one of the most beautiful parks of its kind in the state.
