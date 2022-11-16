Ditch your paper tags and tag electronically!
Hunters can now tag and validate their deer or turkey harvests directly from their smartphone (via text) immediately after the animal is harvested. Log into your account at LouisianaOutdoors.com then click 'E-tag/Text-to-Tag' to enroll in electronic text-to-tag, then follow the steps below to tag and validate your harvest via your smartphone. As long as you complete the electronic tag before moving the animal, you do not have to attach a physical tag.
You must have a physical copy or a picture of your harvest tags on your smartphone to use this feature.
If there is no cellular signal, hunters can still use traditional paper tags and validate them via phone (225.267.9998) or online within 72 hours of harvest.
How to text-to-tag and validate your deer or turkey
Send any text (e.g. ‘Report’) to 225.267.9998.
Confirm your identity. Reply ‘1) Yes, that's me’ or ‘2) No, that's not me’.
You will be asked if you have moved the animal. Reply ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.
If you have moved the animal, reply 'Exit' and use traditional paper tags.
If you have not moved the animal, reply 'Continue'.
To continue tagging by text, reply ‘Text’ to the text message.
Reply to each prompt:
The tag number you will be using for this harvest
The animal's sex: ‘Buck’ or ‘Doe’
The harvest date
The parish of harvest
'Public’ or ‘Private’ land
Deer harvest area
Verify all of your responses. Reply '1) Yes, validate my tag' or '2) No, I'd like to start over'.
You will receive a text to confirm that your harvest was successfully tagged and validated.
You are now ready to move your animal.
How to tag and validate your deer or turkey via website (initiated through text)
Send any text (e.g. ‘Report’) to 225.267.9998.
Confirm your identity. Reply ‘1) Yes, that's me’ or ‘2) No, that's not me’.
You will be asked if you have moved the animal. Reply ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.
If you have moved the animal, reply 'Exit' and use traditional paper tags.
If you have not moved the animal, reply 'Continue'.
To continue tagging through a website, click the unique link in the text message you receive.
Confirm your profile on the LouisianaOutdoors.com customer portal.
Click ‘Next’ and follow on-screen prompts.
Locate the tag you will be using for this harvest and select ‘Report’.
Fill in the harvest date, animal’s sex, parish of harvest, public or private land, and deer harvest area.
Click ‘Save’ to validate your tag.
You will receive a text to confirm that your harvest was successfully tagged and validated.
You are now ready to move your animal.
