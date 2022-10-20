A Teddy Bear Drive will be held this weekend to benefit local children who are in troubled homes.
In conjunction with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Teddy Bear Drive will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m - 1:30 p.m. at the Lafourche Central Market in Raceland.
The drive will benefit the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lockport Police and Thibodaux Police.
Event organizer LJ Martin said to have the opportunity to give back to children in need in our community is a great feeling and he believes Saturday will be a wonderful day.
“It feels great and very humbling to hear such positive feedback from everyone I pitched the idea to in the community,” Martin said. “It was very exciting to make the phone calls and driving up and down the bayou handing out fliers to local businesses. It’s about the kids in our community. Especially the ones who fall victim to domestic violence or become innocent bystanders in an unfortunate situation.”
Martin said the idea for the Teddy Bear Drive came after he attended a Keller Williams Mega Agent Conference in Austin. At that event, he heard of a similar event that was successful, which piqued his interest into bringing the same idea here to our area.
Martin said he called the local police and got great feedback about how they’d gladly accept the items, which put the idea in place.
On Saturday, a plate of pastalaya will be handed out to each person who donates, while supplies last. The bears can be new or lightly used and they will go to children who are on emergency scenes to give them comfort.
The goal is to have a teddy bear or stuffed animal in every police unit in the parish and some on hand to replace them as needed,” Martin said.
Martin said he hopes that the event will become an annual thing to help benefit our area. He added that he wants to thank the community for its support.
“I’ve always been a fan of festivals so it would be fun to add activities that families can come out to and enjoy together,” he said.
