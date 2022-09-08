A teenager with local ties recently won an International Powerlifting Federation World Championship at an event in Turkey.
Lola Blue Cheramie, 18, won the title in the sub-junior women’s competition, lifting 683 combined pounds in the squat, bench press and dead lift to secure the title.
Cheramie is the daughter of Hicks and Reina Cheramie. She lives on the Northshore, but lived in Lafourche Parish as a baby.
To win the World Championship, she says, is an honor that she will never soon forget.
“To win feels great,” she said. “It’s is the only thing I go into any meet thinking. But winning Worlds in Turkey and totaling over the juniors who are 19-23 years old felt absolutely insane. I genuinely never in my life thought I would win a world meet.”
Those around Cheramie knew that she had this in her.
Cheramie said that her coach, John Buford, told her before the competition that she had a shot to win. But being so far away from home and facing some of the best of the best from around the world had Cheramie cynical that she could compete.
“I never believed him,” Cheramie said of her coach’s predictions that she could win. “I was like, ‘Yeah right,’ I just never thought he was serious.”
But the coach’s words were right. Throughout the competition, Cheramie did the best she could and pushed forward. She said she left it all out on the floor and was able to outlast her follow competitors to take the title. She said she owes thanks to all of the people back home who rooted her on and supported her throughout the way. Cheramie also said she owes gratitude to Buford for all of the work he put into her leading up to the World Championships.
“I ended up becoming his first world champ,” Cheramie said. “I just never thought lifting what I could, could help me win. I never thought I was at the world championship level. I came in this year winning regionals, winning state and then nationals and I just thought there was no way I could get gold all year. But then came the worlds and there it was — 4 gold medals around my neck.”
Cheramie’s journey to powerlifting prowess has happened quickly. She said she’s done the sport for just 4 years, beginning in her freshman year at Covington High School.
She said when she got to high school, she was a self-described “skinny theatre kid” who loved plays and acting.
But she was also athletic, so she tried basketball, but didn’t jive with the coach and walked away from the sport.
So that led to giving powerlifting a shot. She met Coach Glenn Salter and the two formed an instant connection.
Cheramie said she was skeptical she could be impactful in the sport because she’s not even 5-feet tall and barely weighs 100 pounds. But she progressed quickly in the new craft.
“He was like, ‘You should do powerlifting,’” Cheramie remembers from her first conversation with Salter. “I was like, that’s a great idea, but I might be too little to lift a lot of weight. I didn’t think there was any way I could ever lift that much because of how little I am, but little did I know, I would be squatting 315 by my junior year.”
Cheramie said that to be a good powerlifter, you obviously have to be strong physically, but you also have to be strong mentally. It’s that mental side where Cheramie said she has made the most strides and which has allowed her to take the biggest leaps forward in recent years.
“What makes someone good at this sport is having a great mindset,” she said. “I have a hard time with this and struggle. I’m a very anxious person, but I learned to let go of the fear of losing and not hitting what I want to hit this year. It’s mind over matter. My favorite thing about this sport is you can be anyone and do it. It doesn’t matter your weight, how short or how tall you are or any of that. There’s a lot of different weight classes and types of people who life and there is no judgment.”
When asked her goals in the future, Cheramie said she hopes to continue to compete and grow. She said she hopes to she as many people as she can that they, too, can do this with the hard work and determination to the craft.
“My goals are to help inspire more girls as little as me to feel like they can accomplish the crazy things I accomplished,” she said. “I want them to know they are strong. I weighed 100 pounds and won a world title. I hope to have all the gold this year and to win greater things, and I really hope to win a Best Lifter Award and I also hope to squat 330 by the end of this year.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.