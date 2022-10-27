An 18-year-old Larose man is in custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office after he allegedly sold drugs that led to 2 suspected overdoses on Thursday.
Authorities said that a 15-year-old girl was found deceased and another 16-year-old male is hospitalized.
Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, is in custody on drug distribution charges in relation to the incidents.
LPSO said that just before 4:30 a.m. this morning, deputies were called to a Galliano residence in reference to a 16-year-old male showing signs of an overdose. Authorities arrived and gave the teen a dose of Narcan.
EMTs arrived and provided a second dose. The boy regained consciousness and was then taken to a hospital for additional treatment.
Less than 3 hours later, deputies were called to another Galliano residence where a 15-year-old girl had died from an apparent drug overdose.
The investigation is ongoing, but detectives are urging residents who may have purchased drugs from Terrebonne or any of his associates to contact LPSO at (985) 532-4320. Consuming those drugs puts you at great risk of overdose.
