A local artist has donated proceeds from her art sales to the Bayou Country Children's Museum in Thibodaux.
Sabina Miller is a Culture/Tradition Bearer who artistically expresses her love of the natural Southern Habitat and the beauty of its inhabitants.
With a major focus on the Bayou, Miller crafts small pirogues that display the lively land and water animals and the birds that fly Southern skies. With each piece is a Southern Haiku poem.
The artist said she made the donation as a way to make a difference in the troubled times of the world.
“After the horrific event which occurred in Uvalde, Texas, I knew that I could do something to inspire a feeling of happiness in all children but I also knew that it was important that I start on my most local level in my own hometown.," she said.
The pieces are on display at the Jean Lafitte Cultural Center in Thibodaux.
The Bayou Country Children's Museum is grateful for community partners whose mission aligns with their own, which is to act as a gateway of knowledge that educates area children and their families while promoting the unique culture of South Louisiana through entertaining, educational and interactive experiences that enrich the lives of all those who visit.
