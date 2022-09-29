A Thibodaux man is in the custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office after he allegedly had sex with a juvenile victim.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that detectives learned that Barry Brown, 45, of Thibodaux, had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage victim.
Following investigation, detectives obtained warrants for charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior of a juvenile and oral sex battery.
On September 28, Brown was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the aforementioned charges. Bail is set at $300,000.
Due to the nature of the allegations, no further details will be made available.
