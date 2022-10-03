One Thibodaux man’s stop by the RaceTrac in Geismar turned him into a millionaire when the Louisiana Lottery Powerball ticket he purchased there matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
“People kept calling the store asking about the million-dollar Powerball ticket. Finally, I reached out to our Lottery representative and they told me we sold the winning ticket!” said Shakeisha Lundy, the store manager of RaceTrac 249 in Geismar.
Lundy and her staff were extremely excited to learn they sold the million-dollar winning ticket, which was purchased by Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux, who claimed the prize Tuesday at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge. He received $717,500 after tax withholdings.
RaceTrac 249 earned a 1% bonus or $10,000 for selling the winning ticket. Now that her location has sold a ticket with such a large prize, Lundy believes it will be the first of many.
“I think this is going to attract a lot of customers to our store. RaceTrac 249 is the best RaceTrac, it’s where the winners are!” she exclaimed.
Lundy hopes Hawkins will come to the store again so she and the RaceTrac crew can congratulate him.
Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Anyone who may have a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem should call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help.
For security purposes, the Lottery strongly encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing. More information about Powerball and other winners can be found on the Lottery’s website, https://louisianalottery.com/powerball.
