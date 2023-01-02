The Thibodaux Police Department is asking for public help to make an arrest in an overnight murder in city limits.
Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said that detectives were called to a homicide in the 900 block of St. Charles Street just before midnight last night.
So far, authorities have confirmed that 1 subject was shot and killed on the scene during the incident. The victim's identity is being withheld at this time.
The investigation is continuing and more details will be released as authorities learn more.
Chief Zeringue is asking for public help in the investigation.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.
