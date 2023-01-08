A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test.
Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media.
Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting every, single question right – a rarity for the multi-hour exam.
He is the 2nd Thibodaux High School student to achieve the feat in the past 3 years.
Next week, we will do a feature story on the promising student.
