One of the most anticipated fall festivals in our annual calendar is set for this weekend in Thibodaux.
The Thibodeauxville Fall Festival will run from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday in Downtown Thibodaux. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is GoBears.
The annual festival is focused on music, art, food and fun throughout the festival grounds.
The festival is celebrating its 30-year anniversary. The first Thibodeauxville Fall Festival took place in 1992.
Admission to the festival is free and visitors will be treated to live music with three stages of entertainment, including performances by Waylon Thibodeaux, Bucktown Allstars and also jam sessions with La Cajun Music Preservation Allstars, the Revelers and Christian Music with Thibodaux Family Church.
The festival also features a great holiday shopping opportunity with more than 175 vendors participating with items for sale ranging across the retail spectrum from candles, paintings, jewelry, clothes and others.
There will also be 25 food vendors on hand with more than 75 dishes, as well as the highly popular Duck Race, which will be sponsored by Thibodaux Regional Health System.
At 4 p.m., thousands of rubber ducks will be dumped into Bayou Lafourche to race with the tide to the finish line. The duck who finishes first will award its matching ticket number with a $1,000 cash prize.
A car show is also a fun feature of the event.
"So whether you're looking for music, good food or just some fun, head over to Downtown Thibodaux on Saturday, November 12 for Thibodeauxville Fall Festival. You'll be glad you did!" reads a release from the festival.
