A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man.
Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge.
Authorities on the scene learned that the crash killed Santiago Cascillo, 33, of Texas and Chad St. Pierre, 51, of Grand Isle.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Cascillo was driving a 2014 Dodge Durango and was traveling south on La. Highway 1 at a high rate of speed.
At the same time, St. Pierre was traveling north on La. Highway 1 in a 2019 Toyota CHR. For reasons still under investigation, Castillo crossed the center line and struck the Toyota.
Both men were restrained at the time of the crash, but both suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
A routine toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and was submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Troop C wants to warn drivers that speeding increases your chances of being severely injured or killed in a crash.
This was the 44th fatal crash in Troop C this year, which has resulted in 49 deaths.
