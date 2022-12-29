The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for 2 men wanted in a shooting earlier this week in Houma.
On Monday, TPSO's Patrol Division was called to the 7100 Block of Main Street in reference to a vehicle that crashed into a ditch on Stadium Drive as a result of gunfire.
The Patrol Division responded to the area and learned that the vehicle, which was occupied by 2 victims at the time of the shooting, were fired upon by at least 2 unknown male subjects, which led to the vehicle going into the ditch.
Authorities located evidence that confirmed the vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Terrebonne Parish's Violent Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the incident.
Video surveillance was released from the scene depicting 2 people who are considered suspects in the incident.
Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information on this investigation, or the identity of the offenders responsible, to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (985)876-2500 or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information.
SEE VIDEO OF THE SUSPECTS BELOW:
