Louisiana State Police Troop C is launching its Operation Zero Deaths initiative this holiday season in hopes of targeting impaired drivers and keeping roadways safe.
Troop C will enhance impaired, aggressive and distracted driving enforcement patrols throughout the area from November 23-January 2, 2023 in an effort to detect and arrest impaired drivers and stop aggressive or distracted drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others.
The end of the year usually sees an uptick in impaired, aggressive or distracted driving-related crashes. Last year from Thanksgiving to New Years, 94 people were killed and 4,600 were injured on Louisiana roadways due to wrecks.
Of those fatalities, 11 were in Troop C.
Troop C hopes that by targeting enforcement in areas that are prone to crashes, they will be able to reduce the number of injuries and deaths that take place on our highways this time of the year.
Increased enforcement will be seen on:
- LA Highway 70 and LA Hwy 308 in Assumption Parish
- LA Highway 3127 in St. John the Baptist and St. James Parishes
- U.S. Highway 90 and LA Highway 308 in Central Lafourche Parish
- LA Highway 1 in South Lafourche Parish
- U.S. Highway 90 in Terrebonne Parish.
--
Motorists are reminded of the importance of planning ahead and designating a sober driver before going to any place where alcohol is going to be consumed.
Locals are also reminded of the ways that alcohol, prescription drugs and other drugs have impacts on the body, impairing visual ability, altering our sense of time and space and impairing the motor skills needed to operate a vehicle.
As a passenger, one should also avoid riding with a drunk driver.
“Every day, Troopers witness preventable crashes that lead to lifelong consequences," said Captain Lanny Bergeron, Troop C Commander. "Last year, our area suffered significant losses, many of which were young lives, due to poor choices made behind the wheel of a vehicle. As we come upon this year’s holiday season, these families will be experiencing the heartache of loss all over again. Our goal is to hopefully prevent another family from having to experience that pain by increasing our enforcement efforts. As you travel this holiday period, we ask for your help also in making Louisiana’s roadways safe by not driving impaired, distracted, or aggressive.”
Motorists who witness an impaired or reckless driver are asked to call *LSP (*577) and report the activity to the nearest State Police Troop Location.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.