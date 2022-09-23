The disturbance in the Caribbean we've been tracking has developed into Tropical Depression 9.
Modeling for the system continues to make it into a major hurricane, but also continues to pull it away from Louisiana.
TD-9 is located at 14.2 N, 70.1 W. It's moving west-northwest at 14 mph – a forward motion rate that it will continue to have until Sunday.
The storm is moving from a high-shear area to a low-shear area. That combined with the warm Caribbean waters should cause TD-9 to become a tropical storm, then a hurricane as it continues to spin. Some models even make it a major hurricane before landfall.
But modeling for the storm continues to be good for Louisiana with a consensus now being that TD-9 will make a turn toward the northwest, then to the north, then to the northeast in conjunction with a cold front that's sweeping through out area early next week.
With a clear, defined center now formed, the accuracy of the modeling is better than it's been in recent days, though still not fully absolute.
The National Hurricane Center has TD-9 making landfall in Southwest Florida on Wednesday as a major hurricane. The cone of uncertainty extends from east of Florida to an area even with the panhandle.
Louisiana is not out of the woods fully, but drastic changes in the forecast would have to take place to put us at risk, and that is not likely.
