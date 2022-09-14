A tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic – an area which could become the sixth named storm of the 2022 storm season.
The depression is located at 16.6 N, 49.6 W. It is moving west at 14 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 14 mph.
The depression is expected to continue to move west over the next few days – likely to become Tropical Storm Fiona. Conditions for development are not great, so any development should be slow. The system is also expected to come in contact with Puerto Rico, then the Dominican Republic and Haiti, which should further limit development, if not dissipating the storm completely.
NHC makes the depression into Fiona later today, but then re-weakens it into a depression after the land interaction with the islands.
Models for the storm bring an area of high pressure over the Gulf South next week, which should take the system up toward the north after its island interaction and then out to sea.
Spaghetti plots mostly show that scenario, which would make the system of no threat to the state.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.