Tropical Storm Ian continues to move to the west with a forecasted turn coming soon.
Modeling for the storm has moved the storm's forecasted landfall a little bit west, but not yet enough for Louisiana residents to be alarmed.
Ian is located at 14.3 N, 77.0 W. The storm is struggling to get better organized today – with maximum sustained winds at 45 mph. Ian is moving west at 16 mph.
Storm models for Ian continue to take the storm toward Florida, but there's been a slight tug to the west for its landfall destination in the past 12-24 hours. If that trend continues, it could become an issue for our area, but models still remain steadfast in showing the storm moving to the west, before making a sharp turn to the north, then northeast, making landfall with Florida – likely as a major hurricane.
The centerline track for Ian moved from around Orlando early today to around Tampa in the 4 p.m. update. The cone of uncertainty extends from the Florida/Alabama line to southeastern Florida.
The storm is expected to continue to move west today before beginning its slow turn tomorrow. By Tuesday, the storm will make its way into the Gulf with landfall forecast for late next week.
