A couple systems in the tropics are strengthening, but none of them are expected to cause any impacts for Louisiana, nor even the United States.
Hurricane Danielle has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, but is out to sea, moving quickly to the northeast toward Europe – far from the United States mainland.
Closer to America is Hurricane Earl, which has potential to be the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Storm season.
But Earl, too, is not going to make impacts on the United States.
It is moving north at 8 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Earl is expected to strengthen and could scrap Bermuda before doing like Danielle and swooping out to the northeast and turning out to sea away from the American mainland.
A third disturbance that has moved off the coast of Africa is getting better organized and has a 70% chance of developing tropically. That disturbance, too, is expected to keep a more northward track above the islands before then also turning out to sea.
A fourth disturbance is about to enter the waters off the African coast and is being given a 30% chance to develop. That system is still 10-14 days away from any potential impacts to the United States, and it's far too soon to forecast where it will end up.
