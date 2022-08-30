With the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season coming soon, the tropics are showing signs of becoming more active.
But none of the active disturbances are expected to pose a threat to Louisiana.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking 2 disturbances – one east of the Lesser Antilles and one just off the coast of Africa. Both disturbances are moving to the west.
The disturbance closer to home is expected to become a tropical storm. The NHC is giving the disturbance an 80% chance of developing in the next 5 days as it continues to move toward the west-northwest.
But computer models take the disturbance north of Puerto Rico, then have the disturbance curving up toward the northeast, then out to sea – possibly without any impacts to land at all.
The disturbance further out is just off the coast of Africa and is moving to the north. It is being given a 40% chance to develop in the next 5 days, but NHC says conditions will become far more hostile for development later in the week and into the weekend, so it's not likely that that disturbance will make it to America in tact.
Another disturbance in the Caribbean that the NHC was tracking has fizzled. Some models took that area into the Gulf and made it into a hurricane, but that will not be the case.
