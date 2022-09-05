After a long, quiet period, the tropics are beginning to get more active.
But so far, there's no threat to Louisiana – or even to the United States.
There are two named storms in the Atlantic at present and the National Hurricane Center is following another disturbance just off the coast of Africa which could become a third.
Hurricane Danielle is spinning in the north-central Atlantic and is turning eastward out to sea. That storm has 85 mph maximum sustained winds but will be no factor to the United States as the system heads toward the northeast toward Europe.
Closer to home, Tropical Storm Earl is located north of Puerto Rico and is trudging slowly, moving north-northwest at 5 mph.
Earl has 65 mph maximum sustained winds and is forecast to become a hurricane. But that storm, too, is forecast to turn north, then northeast and curve out to sea away from America.
Off the coast of Africa sits another disturbance which the NHC is giving a 50% chance to develop tropically over the next 5 days. But that area, too, is forecast to turn away from the United States and blow out to sea.
The peak day of the hurricane season is September 10. Historically, activity slowly declines after that date, though, as we learned in Louisiana, it is possible for a hurricane to form at any time during the season.
Hurricane Zeta struck our state in 2020 as a major hurricane on Halloween week.
But so far, the 2022 season has been quiet with no storm impacts on the United States at all.
