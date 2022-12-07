The Veterans Memorial District is asking Ward 10 voters to renew an existing millage that provides funding for Veteran’s Memorial Park in Galliano, while also providing services to community members who served our country.
A .98 mill renewal is on the ballot on December 10 — a renewal which would renew the existing millage through 2033.
Board members spoke to The Gazette this week and said that without the renewal, the park and services the district provides will be unable to continue as they do now.
“What you see here cannot continue without this millage. That’s out of the question,” said Kurt Chouest, President of the Veterans Memorial District of Ward 10. “We’re asking the voters to support us, because we need them to support us so we can continue to provide for our veterans.”
Chouest said that the Veterans Memorial District of Ward 10 provides transportation to approximately 220 veterans in the 10th Ward who are in need of medical services.
Ward 10 veterans have been transported to places as far as Houston and Jacksonville this year through transportation vans that the district maintains — thanks to the millage.
“As long as it’s a VA appointment, we will be there,” said Board Member and PR Manager Robert Huth. “It’s free of charge. It doesn’t cost them a penny.”
Chouest said he believes lives have been saved because of the transportation service, and with more than 220 veterans transported this year, that’s thousands of lives that have been positively impacted by the use of the services.
“Think about the peace of mind for the families,” Chouest said. “It affects everyone in their family.”
The millage renewal would also allow the continuation of services at the Veterans Memorial Park in Galliano, which is a local treasure.
The park features a beautiful monumental wall honoring all of the Ward 10 veterans who have served their country.
“There’s more than 4,000 names on that wall … and counting,” said Park Manager Kevin Cheramie.
Huth said the wall is a living monument and is designed to showcase the amazing sacrifices local people have made to serve their country.
“It’s a living monument,” Huth said. “It’s about honoring all of those who served from our special community.”
The park also has its Field of Tears, which remembers and memorializes the lives of 49 Ward 10 residents who went to battle and gave their lives. That area has a walking trail and plaques detailing the stories of the fallen soldiers, including their names and where they died in battle.
“You’ll see some of the most historic and deadly battles in the history of our country,” Huth said. “We’re talking about places like Hamburger Hill, Hiroshima and other deadly battles. Those residents died for God, country and community. They were willing to fight for us. They were willing to die for us in World War I, World War II, Vietnam and so on. We want to honor them and remember their lives. We need this millage to be renewed or you’re not going to be able to see this park keep its beauty and its serenity for the veterans and their families.”
“People come here and it’s emotional,” Cheramie said. “Some come and it lifts their spirits. It’s something that we need to protect.”
The Veterans Memorial Park is a member of the Tour of Honor, which is an organization that visits military parks around the country and picks its Top 100.
No other park has been named to the Top 100 in consecutive years, but the local park did it 4 years running from 2016-19 and only lost its distinction in recent years due to damages from Hurricane Ida.
“No other park has done it 2 in a row. We did it 4,” Huth said. “And we’re going to get it back. We’re going to get back in there.”
In addition to providing the above-listed services and maintaining the park’s maintenance, Huth said plans are in place to use the park to serve greater community outreach.
In recent years, the park has hosted an annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony to honor our veterans, as well as a Flag Day flag retirement ceremony and a ceremony in conjunction with Taps Across America.
In the future, Huth said he hopes to partner with the local school district and do things to get children involved.
Plans also are in place to try and grow and expand the park to become more of a static park/museum.
“But it all starts with this millage,” Chouest said. “We have to get this millage passed or what you see is not going to be here.”
The election is on December 10. Early voting is already complete.
A vote of YES on the ballot is a vote to renew the millage.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.