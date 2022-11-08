Votes are now in for a Lafourche Parish School Board race and also a race on the Thibodaux City Council.
On the Lafourche Parish School Board in District 7, Republican Jamie Marlbrough has earned election, scoring 55% of the vote to outlast Claude Richardel (No Party). 100% of the votes have been counted in that race.
For the School Board District 4, Marian Fertitta (Republican) narrowly avoided a run-off and won an outright win over challengers Shannah Ellender-Yuratich (Republican) and Brett Smith (Independent).
Fertitta took 51% of the vote, while Ellender-Yuratich got 33% and Smith 16%.
On the Thibodaux City Council, 100% of the vote is also in and Varick Taylor (No Party) has been elected, scoring 57% of the vote to outlast Constance Thompson Johnson (Democrat).
