A man wanted by the Thibodaux Police Department is in custody following a standoff on Tuesday.
Tyler Tillman was taken into custody following a standoff in the 1600 block of Cardinal Drive on Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers, detectives and the Thibodaux Police Department Immediate Response Team responded to the above-listed location after receiving information that Tillman was in a residence in the area.
Officers knew Tillman was wanted for contempt of court on multiple drug, weapons and resisting-related charges. The suspect had been at large for more than 6 months and had evaded capture on the charges totaling $505,000 in bond.
Authorities confirmed that Tillman was at the residence and had barricaded himself inside. After several hours of negotiating, the suspect surrendered without incident.
A search of the residence rendered more than a quarter-pound of marijuana and a powdery substance that has been sent off for testing.
A firearm was also found in the attic of the residence where he gained access into the ceiling of the neighboring duplex in an attempt to evade police. Upon entering the neighboring duplex, the suspect caused damage to the unit.
In addition to his warrants, Tillman is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance – all felonies.
Additional bond is awaiting to be set. Future charges are likely pending the results from the lab tests and also an estimate for repairs into the damages he caused as well as an investigation into his accessibility into the neighboring duplex.
Tillman is being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.
