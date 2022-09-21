A tropical wave is still pushing westward toward the Caribbean, and models still say the disturbance could progress and become a Gulf storm sometime next week.
Invest 98-L continues to move westward near the Windward Islands. The disturbance isn't any more or less organized than it was yesterday at last report.
But in the next 3-5 days, the disturbance will move into the warm Caribbean waters, with just moderate shearing. Models agree it's likely the system will develop tropically and could even become a hurricane. NHC says there's a 90% chance that the disturbance develops into a named storm over the next 5 days.
As the system moves toward the west, it will then take a more west-northwest track – likely then into the Gulf.
Models say next week, the system would be influenced by steering currents which will take the disturbance to the northwest, then northward, then northeastward.
The timing of that turn (assuming steering currents stay as forecast) will decide where the storm will make landfall. Right now, more than a week from landfall, there is not enough confidence to say for certain.
The Gazette will continue to update daily as the disturbance gets closer. If necessary, we will shift to round-the-clock updates to keep locals informed.
