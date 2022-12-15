snow.jpg

An ensemble model run for late next week shows the possibility of snow for our area. Whether it snows or not remains to be seen, but our first freeze of the winter is likely for late next week with low temperatures forecast to drop into the 20s. 

Lafourche mostly skirted the severe weather that swept through Louisiana yesterday, which now allows us to turn our attention to the forecasted bitter cold coming later next week.

Computer models show high temperatures dropping into the upper 30s with lows in the 20s for 3-straight nights from Thursday-Saturday.

With those low temperatures will come wind chills that could be in the teens or even lower – our first true freeze of the year.

There is also an outside shot that there will be snow.

Model runs show that the area will be dry when the worst of the cold comes through, which makes it less likely that we will see snow.

But some ensemble models do still show the possibility that our area will get snow closer to Christmas.

At 7+ days out, the certainty of the forecast is not strong.

But it is growing increasingly likely that the cold will be here and the days leading up to Christmas will feel chilly.

