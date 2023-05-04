AL MCCULLOUGH

Al Alphonse McCullough, 92, was called home to heaven May 2, 2023. Born to Leola McCullough Lefort on November 29, 1930, he was raised together with his loving step-father, Leonce Lefort.
A lifetime resident of Cut Off, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Berlin. He was also preceded in death by his wonderful in-laws, Gustave and Lucille Cheramie; sister, Alice Brunet; sister-in-law Ruby Cheramie, brothers-in-law, Eugene LeBeouf and Lawrence Brunet; grandson, Leon.
He was survived by his children, Al, Jr., Shelly (Wilbert “Pookie” Adams), Glenn (Stacy), Mari (Chris Guarisco), and Tracy; grandchildren, Lorie, Michael, Rebecca, Montana, Angel, Ashley, Ana, Jason, Leslie, Blake, Kristen, Nicolas, Lauren, Brennan, Brook, Erika, and Greg; great-grandchildren, Gage, Parker, Hudson, Gavin, Drew, Jessie, Katie, Alexis, Aaron, Theodore, Aila, Tyler, Layla, Caiden, and Leon; step-great-grandchild, Krista; sister, Janet LeBeouf; brother-in-law, Gus Cheramie, Jr.
He was hard working and fun loving; he loved his life. Being a family man and most of all having a personal relationship with Jesus Our Lord and Savior.
His sincere wish for all is “If you are in need, lean on Jesus” How beautiful! Rest in peace, Dad!
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, May 6th from 11:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr, Carl Collins at 12:30 p.m. with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
