ALEDIA DE LEON

Aledia Marie “LeLe” Ledet De Leon, age 49, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.  She was a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. with burial following in St. Joseph Cemetery in Galliano. 

Aledia is survived by her husband of 14 years, Abner De Leon Magdaleno; daughters, Ana (Payton Chiasson) Doucet, and Breana De Leon; sisters, Paige (Paul) Picou, and Joan Chouest; brother, Hoyt (Bridget) Ledet; nephews, Hunter (Estefani) Ledet, Alex and Max Chouest; niece, Allie Claire Chouest; great-nephew, Hudson Ledet; in-laws, Marcelino De Leon and Gloria Magdaleno Soto; godchildren, Rusty Istre and Kylie Sanamo; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Aledia was preceded in death by her parents, Robert “Bob” and Kate Eymard Ledet; paternal grandparents, Gustave and Lelia Ledet; maternal grandparents, Emar and Nativita “Grom” Eymard.

Aledia had a radiant smile that lit up a room. She never met a stranger. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She shared a special bond with Michelle, Lonnie, Konner, Kylie, Jeremy, and Reuben; Her Love for Mag, Ana, and Breana made her world complete. She will be greatly missed by many.   

