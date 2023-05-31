Alexandra Hebert

Alexandra “Ali” Hebert, 11, a native of Houma, La. and resident of Galliano, La. passed away on May 24, 2023.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Homes in Galliano, La. from 9:00am until service time. A Celebration of Life will begin at 12:00pm with burial at Cheramie Cemetery.

  “Ali” is survived by her mother; Mary Hebert, father; Rigoberto D. Rivera, brothers; Danny Rivera and Evan Hebert, sister; Isabel Hebert, grandparents; Patrick, Sr. and Sophie C. Hebert, Rigoberto Rivera, and Entima Vaquedano, aunts; Heidi Hebert, Melissa Valencia and Yossi Vaquedano, uncle; Patrick Hebert, Jr. Godparents; Ted Hebert and Nikki Guidry.

  “Ali” was preceded in death by her oldest sister; Destiny Borne.

  “Ali” enjoyed fishing here on earth and is now fishing with the Master of the Sea.

  “Ali” was an organ donor.

