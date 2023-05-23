ALLEN VERDIN

Allen Adam Verdin, 73, died from an AVM massive brain hemorrhage at 7:00 a.m., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
No funeral or memorial services are being planned at this time.
Allen was a native of Dulac, LA and a resident of Grand Isle for over 50 years; and a resident of Kenner for the past 15 years.
Allen is survived by 3 brothers: Joseph S. Verdin (Louise G) of Cut Off; Tommy P. Verdin Sr. (Colette V.) of Galliano; and Jimmy A. Verdin of Kenner; 1 sister: Lucretia V. Egbi of Kenner; 2 Sisters-in-law: Lovie S. ‘Peanut’ Verdin (Companion) of Grand Isle; and Erika D. Verdin of Galliano; 1 Godson: Brian J. Verdin (Victoria C.) of Salinas CA: 3 generations of nieces and nephews; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Albert Joseph ‘Toot-Say’ Verdin Jr. and Marie Lena (T-Do’) Gregoire Verdin; 2 brothers: Infant Paul J. Verdin and Joseph G. ‘Junior Boy) Verdin; 2 sisters: Theresa V Geiling (Ronald) and Patricia V. Lee (Cleveland ‘Buddy’).
Allen loved Grand Isle and the shrimp boats he worked on during his healthy years. He was fond of the week-long shrimping trips away from home. Family and friends would anchor their shrimp boats together at days’ end, share meals and entertaining stories of life in south Louisiana. Allen embraced his Native Americana heritage and Cajun culture.
A special “thank you” to Ochsner’s Neurology ICU physicians and medical support team. Joe and Louise - greatly appreciated is your loving generosity of time and resources. And Joe, your final message to Allen delivered in your childhood French language is embedded in our hearts. Tommy and Peanut- you have ALWAYS been there for us, even through your own trials and tribulations - we love you. Peanut, your DAILY messages of faith, based on your personal loss of loved ones, helped us through it all. Maude Alice‘ Thomas - thank you for reaching out over the miles. We love you. Amanda Geiling Guidry - thank you for putting those smiles on Allen’s face with the ever-present aroma of fresh brewed coffee and the variety of bedtime snacks. Mark and Donna Murret - you are living examples of what love for fellow man truly means. “Thank you” cannot properly express our gratitude for your efforts and sacrifices on our behalf. You are much loved.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.