ALLISON RANKIN

Allison M. Rankin, 64, a native and resident of Golden Meadow passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. in Cheramie Cemetery.

Allison is survived by her brother, Todd (Sandy) Martin; sisters-in-law, Debbie Burkhardt, Barbara Styron and Linda Bingert; nephews, Todd M. Martin, Jr., Brian Styron, Eddie M. Martin, and Troy Styron; nieces, Kari Helm, Lisa Bingert and Amber Kinsey; great-nephews, Sammy Vonkanel, Ryder Myers and Matt Helm; great-nieces, Rayvyn Myers and Tiffany (Buck) Branson; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Allison was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel S. “Sam” Rankin; parents, John, Sr. and Leola Gisclair Martin; brother, John L. Martin, Jr.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

                                       

