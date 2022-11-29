ALLISON RANKIN

Allison M. Rankin, 64, a native and resident of Golden Meadow passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. in Cheramie Cemetery.
Allison is survived by her brother, Todd (Sandy) Martin; sisters-in-law, Debbie Burkhardt, Barbara Styron and Linda Bingert; nephews, Todd M. Martin, Jr., Brian Styron, Eddie M. Martin, and Troy Styron; nieces, Kari Helm, Lisa Bingert and Amber Kinsey; great-nephews, Sammy Vonkanel, Ryder Myers and Matt Helm; great-nieces, Rayvyn Myers and Tiffany (Buck) Branson; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Allison was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel S. “Sam” Rankin; parents, John, Sr. and Leola Gisclair Martin; brother, John L. Martin, Jr.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.