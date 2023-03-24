ALVIN NAQUIN, SR.

Alvin H. Naquin, Sr., 72, a native of Larose, La. and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on March 22, 2023.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to funeral time at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm with cremation to follow.
He is survived by his children; Alvin H. Naquin, Jr. (Jessica), Roger Naquin (Lila ) Charles Naquin (Holly), Anthony Naquin (Jo’Leigh) and Jean Naquin, his grandchild; Jeanvieve Eloise Naquin, wife; Joyce B. Naquin, brother; Todd Naquin, sisters; Beverly Gros, Linda Day, Sherry Naquin, Shirley Naquin and Jean Ledet, childhood friend; Nolan Ougel.
He was preceded in death by his first wife; Audrey Short Naquin; parents; Nickles and Rita Gros Naquin, brother; Nickles Naquin, Jr., sisters; Peggy Caillouet, Mary-Ann Naquin and Verline Naquin.
He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
