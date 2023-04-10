ANDREW CHERAMIE

Andrew “Andy” R. Cheramie, 61, a native and resident of Larose passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose on Friday, April 14th from 10:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Andy is survived by his wife of 40 years, Virginia Roberson Cheramie; children, Thomas Joseph (Ashley Lafont) Cheramie, and Raeann Marie (Justin Folse) Cheramie; grandchildren, Brock Michael Cheramie, Brooklynn Michelle Folse, and Josie Belle Folse; siblings, Mona (Jimmy) Kirby, David (Christine) Cheramie, Rodney (Debbie) Cheramie, and Alice Lee; many nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Ruth Morris; sisters-in-law, Gail Cheramie, and Penni (Scott) Black.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Earline Foret Cheramie; brother, Peter Cheramie; father-in-law, Thomas Roberson.
Andy retired after 30 years of serving LaFourche Parish Water District #1. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and his family. He enjoyed cooking and doing projects around home with Virginia. He enjoyed going to his and Virginia's class reunions. He was a graduate of South LaFourche High School, Class of 1979.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
