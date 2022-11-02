ANDREW SMITH

Andrew J. Smith Jr., 90, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, November 4th from 10:30 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 noon with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Andrew is survived by his wife of 67 years, Loretta C. Smith; children, Wanda LeBlanc, Lonnie Boudreaux (Scott), Rhody Smith, Dwayne Smith (companion, Joyce), Heidi Smith (companion Bryan) and Lila LaCoste (Adam Troy); 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Sr. and Emelie Danos Smith; son, Donny Smith; sisters, Eva Duet and Amelia Smith and son-in-law, Eric Leblanc.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the American Cancer Society.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.