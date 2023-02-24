ANGELA MCNALLY

Angela Collier McNally, 56, of Milton, Florida, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023. She was born on September 15, 1966 in Mobile, AL to her loving parents Wayne & Yvonne Peters Collier.
Angela graduated from South Lafourche High School in 1984. Post graduation, she worked at Citizen's Bank, followed by an eleven year career at Chevron Leeville. She also worked part-time at Parisian department store in Pensacola. She married Jeffrey McNally August 10, 1996 in Mobile, AL. In December of 2007 she gave birth to their most precious gift, their son, Gavin Thomas McNally.
Angela is lovingly remembered as "Nanny" and "Angey" by those who knew and cherish her.
She enjoyed being with family and friends, taking trips to the mountains, and spending time at Pensacola Beach.
Angela was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff McNally; her father, Wayne Collier; her sister, Sharon Harris; and her mother-in-law, Naida McNally.
She is survived by her beloved son, Gavin; her mother, Yvonne Peters Collier; sisters, Michelle Collier Rousse (Wayne), Reesha Collier Gordon (Andy); brother, Earl Wayne Collier Jr. (Beth); brother-in-law, Michael Harris; father-in-law, Terry McNally; and family of Pensacola, FL.
Nanny loved all of her nieces and nephews: Jason (Lucia) Harris, Joni (Matt) Wyatt, Wayne John Rousse, Christopher Kilgore, Monique Kilgore, Eric Durand, Heather (Kyle) Kinder, Eric (Jennifer) Collier, Ashley (Brad) Hurlbut, Andrew (Katherine) Gordon, Krista (Jessica) Adams.
She also adored her great nieces/nephews: Dylan Harris, Elaina and Ejay Wyatt, Lochlan and Vivian Kinder, Everett and Easton Collier, Jase and Reed Hurlbut, Henry, Shepherd, Clyde and Alice Gordon, Ryan and Declan Adams.
Services will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Mobile Memorial Gardens, Mobile, AL . Visitation and memorial service will be Saturday, February 25, 2023, held in the chapel, with interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Angela to Penelope House of Mobile at P.O. Box 9127, Mobile, AL 36691.
