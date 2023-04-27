ANNIE PENNISON

Annie Rose Pennison, 86, a native of Valentine and resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Graveside services will be held in Holy Savior Cemetery on Tuesday, May 2nd at 11am.

Annie is survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Pennison; son, Raymond Pennison; parents, Blaise and Alice Boudreaux and siblings, Oville Boudreaux (Bernice), Johnny Boudreaux (Greta), Jimmie Boudreaux (Audrey), Clarence Boudreaux (Betty), Roland Boudreaux (Shirley), Douglas Boudreaux; Dora Mae Griffin (Norman) and Mary Jane Cook (Joel T. Sr.)

Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pennison family.                                     

                                                                         

Recommended for you

Load comments