ARCHIE DUET, JR.

Archie Anthony Duet, Jr., 43, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, LA, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Falgout Funeral Home of Cut Off, LA. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cheramie Cemetery in Galliano.
Archie is survived by 2 Sons, Archie Duet, III (Brianna Stubbs), and John Paul Duet; His Parents, Archie and Vivian Bruce Duet; 3 Sisters, Torey Breaux (Derrell), Ivy Rose Burd (Marvin Jr.), and Natalie Nelson (Brandon); Grandmother, Edna Cheramie Duet; Nephews/Godchildren, Gabriel, Jaylin (Eliana), and Josiah Burd, and Ronnie Duet, Jr.; Also, Nephews- Anthony “Lil Buddy” Billiot, and Kyhren Nelson; Nieces, Kahlen, Trenity, and Emmie Billiot, Abagail Burd, and Adalyn Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made directly to Samart-Mothe Funeral Home to go towards burial costs.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
