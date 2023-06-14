Arden “Punkin” Rogers, 90, a native of Houma and resident of Golden Meadow passed away on June 12, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Golden Meadow on Thursday, June 15th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by wife, Rebecca W. Rogers; son, Arden Rogers, Jr.; grandchildren, Arden III “Joe”, Devin Danos, Lucille, Chassidy, and Abbygael; brother, Ronnie (Fru) Rogers; sister, Paulette (Wade) Fournier; mother-in-law, Ramona Williams; aunt, Marjorie Dagate.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Noble and Eunice Rogers; brother, Dale Rogers; stepson, Kris Paul Danos; father-in-law, Terry Williams; sisters-in-law, Gail Thibodaux and Henrietta Chiasson; nephew, Donald “Mac” McDowell.
He was an avid hunter, golfer, skier, fisherman and DEVOUT LSU football fan. Starting in 1959, he attended all but one game in Tiger Stadium for 60 straight years. The one game he missed was in an effort to win The Tarpon Fishing Tournament which he accomplished. He was the last living charter member of Tidelands Golf & Country Club.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
